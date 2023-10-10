TOP RSS LEADERS MEET IN KERALA CAPITAL

Thiruvananthapuram: The top 10 RSS leaders, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale held a two-day meeting here, described by sources in the oragnisation as a "a meeting of a small team". The two-day 'baithak' (meeting) of the senior RSS leaders that began on Monday is a "routine affair" happening in between two executive meetings of the organisation, a well-informed source told PTI.

"Usually developments happening between two national executives are discussed in such meetings. Even if there are no developments, such meetings will be held. Only 10 top functionaries (of the RSS) are attending the meeting in Thiruvananthapuram," the source said. The meeting was held in Kerala as the RSS chief was touring the southern state, the source added.

Sources said Bhagwat, who has been in Kerala since October 7, attended various programmes, including the "Amritashatam lecture series" organised by Kesari Weekly in Kozhikode and a meeting of the state Sanghchalaks in Kollam on October 8. Speaking on the topic 'Organisational Science of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh' in Kozhikode on Saturday, Bhagwat said the Sangh organises the Hindus because "we are all Hindus" whose diversities go together.

"We have our languages, we have our worships, we have our castes and sub-castes, so many religions, so many ways of living....everything is different, still from times immemorial we are connected together." "And as time passes, the diversity increases. One language becomes many languages. That happens in the natural course. Still, we are holding together. Why? Because this is our sanskar; this is our sanskriti", Bhagwat said referring to the culture.

He further said, "in this land, we sustain everybody, accept every diversity, and respect every diversity. We hold it as our mother, and we worship it as our mother. That is common in all castes, all languages, all religions-- Desabhakti. Our DNA is common. We are one people. This is our motherland....our religious denominations are different. "

"But this difference between the Bharatiyas and the rest of the world...it is very striking. Everywhere, it is evident, whatever may be the religion. So, this is Hindutva, and the society which behaves like this is Hindu society," he said. The Hindu society should be organised because an organised society creates a prosperous country, he said.