Kottayam (Kerala) : Three persons were killed in a wild buffalo (Indian bison) attack in Kerala today. Two were killed at Kanamala in Erumeli panchayat of Kottayam district and another man was killed in Edamulaykal of Kollam district. The deceased have been identified as Purathel Chacko and Punanthara Thomas, residents of Kanmala and Samuel Verghese, a resident of Edamulaykal.

The wild buffalo launched its attack at 8 o'clock this morning. It attacked Chacko when he was sitting outside his house on the Kanmala-Umikuppa roadside and reading a newspaper. Chacko was seriously injured and died soon after. The buffalo also attacked Punanthara Thomas in the same village and he was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. At Edamulaykal, the buffalo hit Verghese from behind.

After local people began protests over the deaths, the Police and forest department personnel reached the spot. There were big protests from the locals on the attack of wild buffalo in both places. Meanwhile, the residents said that the wild buffalo was also seen near Chalakudy in Thrissur district. It ran into the forest when the locals raised an alarm.

Meanwhile, there is also a complaint that a bear attacked a tribal youth in Nilambur of Malappuram district. Velluta of the Tarippakotti colony went to collect honey in the forest when he was injured in the bear attack. He is being treated in the hospital.

In another incident, domestic animals were killed in an attack by a wild animal in Erumeli Tumarampara on Wednesday night. The wild animal killed the goat of Kaipalli Anil, a resident of Irumbunnikkara, and the neighbour's dog. The locals suspected that a tiger killed the domestic animals. But the forest department officials have come to the conclusion that the attack was not carried out by a tiger. A goat weighing more than 30 kg was bitten to death. There are footprints of the wild animal at the place where the goat was dragged. Following the suspicion, the forest department installed a camera there yesterday.