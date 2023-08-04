Wayanad (Kerala): Hour after the Supreme court put a stay on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case related to his Modi surname remark, the people of Wayanad from where the Congress leader is an MP, distributed sweets in various areas of the hilly constituency. The party members who have decided to take out a rally at 5 pm in support of Rahul Gandhi, expressed optimism and eagerly anticipated the Lok Sabha secretariat's prompt reinstatement of Rahul Gandhi as their Member of Parliament.

Speaking to the media, Wayanad MLA, T Siddiqui said, “The verdict of the Supreme Court is a reflection of the people’s emotions and sentiments. The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to throttle the voice not only of Rahul Gandhi but the people in general. The Supreme Court unleased the voice which is very important for democracy”.

“Gandhi has the backing of crores of Congress workers, and the party will continue its fight against politics of hate and fascism. Satheesan said the campaigns against Gandhi were carried out because he was constantly raising questions about the ''unholy alliance'' of top BJP leaders with big corporates,” Siddiqui added.

“The people of Wayanad are very happy and are eagerly waiting for our beloved leader. Everyone can see the happiness and jubilation in the face of the people. We have also decided to take out a rally in support of Rahul Gandhi. The procession will start at 5 pm today,” the MLA said.

There was celebration across the constituency. Vinod Kumar, another devoted Congress supporter hailing from Wayanad, expressed his elation at the recent Supreme Court ruling, which upheld democracy. ''All of us who believe in democracy are overjoyed with today's Supreme Court verdict. It is a verdict against Modi,” Kumar said.

“The people of Wayanad offered their prayers for Rahul Gandhi, acknowledging him as a symbol of democracy. Prime Minister Modi received a resolute response from the highest courts, and this verdict reaffirmed the vitality of democracy. It is gratifying to witness the alignment of the courts with the common citizens, bringing happiness to the people,” another person Abdul Samad said.

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted a stay on Gandhi's conviction in the 2019 defamation case related to his remark about the Modi surname. This decision clears the path for him to reclaim his status as an MP. The defamation case was filed by former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi in 2019 after Gandhi made the statement, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" during an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka, on April 13, 2019.