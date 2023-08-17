STONE PELTING ON EXPRESS TRAINS AND TARGETING RAILWAY TRACKS COACHES ON THE RISE IN NORTH KERALA

Kasargod (Kerala): Disturbing incidents of stone pelting on Express trains and targeting railway tracks and coaches are increasing in North Kerala districts. In an incident, a red stone and a closet were found on the railway track in Kottikulam. The red stone and the closet were allegedly dumped by miscreants.

While running through the track, the loco pilot of the Coimbatore-Mangaluru Intercity Express noticed the suspicious materials on the track. They were placed in such a way as to obstruct the train. However, the train passed over it. As per the information passed by the loco pilot, the Railway Police and the Melparum police reached the spot.

The police have started an investigation into the incident. The police are also investigating the possibility of a sabotage element. The stone and a closet were found on the railway track, a hundred meters away from the tunnel between Kotikulam and Kalanadu. The Coimbatore Mangaluru Intercity Express passed over it around 11.50 am.

Earlier there was a stone pelting incident on the Vandebharat Express between Mahe and Thalassery on Wednesday. Stone-pelting took place between Thalassery and Mahe at around 3.30 pm. The Vande Bharat Express left for Thiruvananthapuram from Kannur railway station at 2.30 pm. The glass windows of the C8 coach were destroyed. After inspection by the Railway Police Force personnel, the Vande Bharat Express continued its journey. Two days ago, stones were pelted at two trains in the Kannur district.

Prior to that, a stone pelting incident was reported on August 14 between Pappinissery and Kannapuram stations. The Duranto Express - Train No 12284 - was at the receiving end. On August 13, stones were pelted at the Mangaluru-Chennai Superfast Express - Train No 16686 - between Kannur and south Kannur stations. Stone pelting was also reported on Train No 16346 Netravati Express and on Train No 16337 Okha Express. The incidents occurred in Valapattanam near Kannur and Neeleswaram near Kasargod. On August 15, the Kannur-Yeswanthpur Express (Train No. 16528) was also targeted. The stone pelting incident happened between Kozhikkode and Kallai railway stations.

Kerala's lone Vandebharat Express was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April. Immediately after the inauguration, stone pelters targeted the high-speed train and they were arrested by the police. Increasing incidents of such cases raise concern for the RPF and the Southern Railway authorities. The RPF is inspecting CCTV footage collected from the areas, where such incidents have been reported. The central intelligence agencies are also inspecting whether there is any anti-national connection to these incidents.

In a tragic incident, a train arson incident took place near Kozhikode on April 2, in which three people, including a child, were burnt alive. 27-year-old Shahrukh Saifi, a resident of Delhi allegedly set fellow passengers on fire by spraying fuel on them. The tragic incident happened in the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express when it was nearing the Korappuzha bridge of Kozhikkode district. Saifi was later arrested from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

Then after two months, a fire broke out on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express at Kannur railway station on June 1. The blaze erupted in one of the coaches of the train when it halted at the railway station. Fire brigade personnel brought the fire under control. There were no casualties.

