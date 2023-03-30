Thrissur: In a a tragic incident, a six-year-old boy from Assam was allegedly stabbed to death while his mother was grievously injured in a clash between two migrant workers' families in Thrissur district of Kerala on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place at Puthukkad area of Thrissur district.

A police official informed that the migrant families of two brothers from Assam putting up in the said area had an altercation over some petty issue on Wednesday. The quarrel turned ugly when the two sides entered into a fistfight. As per an official, the members of the two families attacked each other with sharp weapons to overpower the other side.

In the ensuing attack, Najrul Islam, a six-year-old boy was killed in the attack by his own uncle, the official said. Islam's mother Najma Khatoon received grievous injuries in the incident and has been shifted to a hospital for treatment. The condition of the woman is said to be serious at the hospital.

Soon after the incident, a crowd of local people gathered at the spot. They caught the accused uncle of the slain boy. The locals handed him over to the police for further action. It is said another worker who attempted to intervene was also injured in the incident.

The cause of the fight between the two families was not immediately known. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Earlier in February, a four-year-old daughter of a migrant worker lost her life. She died after falling into a garbage pit at Perumbavoor area of Ernakulam district of Kerala. The deceased was identified as Azmini, a native of West Bengal. She fatally fell into a pit at Hunooba Plywood Company at Kuttipadam in Perumbavoor where her mother worked as an employee.