SINGER CHITRA FACES CYBER ATTACK OVER LORD RAM HYMNS CHANTING APPEAL

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): National award-winning playback singer K S Chitra has come under social media attack for her recent video message urging people to chant Lord Ram hymns during the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

However, all major political parties, including the ruling CPI (M), opposition Congress and the BJP denounced the attack against the eminent singer and extended support to her, saying that she has the right to express her opinion. The saffron party and right-wing outfits even started a campaign on social media platforms extending support to the singer and projecting the row as an example of "intolerance" in the left-ruled state.

In a brief video circulated on social media platforms in the last two days, the eminent singer asked everyone to chant the 'Sri Rama, Jaya Rama, Jaya Jaya Rama' mantra at 12.20 pm, when the consecration ceremony is held. She also asked people to light five-wick lamps in their houses in the evening on the same day to mark the occasion.

The 60-year-old singer concluded her message by reciting the Sanskrit hymn "Loka Samasta Sukhino Bhavantu," wishing that the Almighty's blessings may be showered on everyone.

However, the video message from the singer didn't go down well with a section of netizens who vehemently criticised her for the action. Many felt that she shouldn't have endorsed the Ram Temple, while others charged that she took political sides by delivering such a message.

There were many social media users who extended support to the singer, saying she has every right and the freedom to express her opinion. In a Facebook post, writer Indu Menon criticised Chitra and asked her to implement the ritual and lamp lighting in her home only. She said Chitra has freedom of expression and freedom to stand on the sides she likes.

"Innocently celebrating a cause that led to genocide and racism may seem harmless, but it's actually a painful experience," Menon expressed in the Facebook post.

However, well-known singer G Venugopal, who strongly supported Chitra in the row, said the online remarks insulted her, which was 'disheartening'. In a Facebook post, he requested the critics to forgive Chitra if they have any differences of opinion with her statements.

Major political parties, including the ruling CPI (M), the opposition Congress, and the BJP, reacted to the issue. Senior CPI (M) leader and Kerala Cultural Affairs minister Saji Cheriyan said there is no need to make her statement a controversy.

"Hasn't the Supreme Court given permission (for Ayodhya temple)? Those who have faith may go, and those without faith may not. There is no need to make Chitra's statement controversial," he said, adding that anyone can express their opinion.

Strongly opposing the cyber attack against the singer, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan said those who cannot be assaulted physically are being attacked in the cyber space, and that is fascism. "If Chitra has her own opinion, let her express that," he told reporters in Kannur.

Noting that we may not agree with her, the Congress leader said that everybody has the right to criticise, but if anyone says things that have never been said, that would be questioned.

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said the only reason for the cyberbullying against the eminent singer is that she believes in Sanatana Dharma.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan expressed shock over the news reports about cyberbullying against Chitra. Speaking to the media, he said the singer has the right to express her opinions and beliefs.

Backing Chitra, actor-turned politician and National Women's Commission member Khushbu Sundar cited cyberbullying as an example of "intolerance" in Left and Congress-ruled states.

"Intolerance is at its peak under the Communist & CONgress ruled States. They cannot respect one's beliefs and have the courage to learn the grace of acceptance. It's either my way or no way to them. Shame on them. I completely stand in solidarity with @KSChithra Chechi (sic)," she said in her X handle.