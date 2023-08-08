SHARAD PAWAR SACKS KERALA MLA FROM NCP CITES SERIOUS INDISCIPLINE

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Thomas K Thomas from Kerala has been removed from the NCP Working committee on Tuesday for "making grave allegations" against the state's party leaders, a senior party leader said.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar issued a letter to Thomas, where he mentioned, "In view of the serious indiscipline being committed by you, openly defying the authority of the All India President and state President and making irresponsible allegations against party members, and filing false complaints using your party position is discrediting the image of the party in public and in the Left Democratic Front (LDF). I do hereby remove you from the Working Committee of the Nationalist Congress Party."

Also read: NCP MLA claims threat to life from own party members; files complaint with Kerala police

Last week, Thomas K Thomas, represents the Kuttanad Assembly constituency, filed a complaint against certain NCP district leaders, accusing them of attempting to eliminate him. Thomas raised further allegations against the state leadership, implicating them in the death threat.

The situation took a darker turn as Thomas reported to the state police chief that a former executive member of the NCP, Reji Cheriyan, had allegedly planned to assassinate him. Thomas claimed that his former colleague had bribed his driver to obtain information about his travel details for the execution of the murder plot. He also alleged that the state leadership was aware of this plan to end his life.

Tensions between Thomas and the state party leadership have been escalating over the past few years, primarily due to his persistent pursuit of a ministerial berth, which was publicly voiced. A strained relationship with fellow NCP MLA and forest minister A.K. Saseendran further complicated matters. Despite his demands, the party state unit denied Thomas a ministerial position, leading to heightened internal disputes.

In response to Thomas K Thomas' public statements, the NCP state unit sought intervention from the NCP national leadership. They brought the matter to the attention of 82-year-old Sharad Pawar, urging swift action. NCP has only two MLAs in the 140 member Kerala Assembly.

Also read: 'With Sharad Pawar till my last breath': NCP leader Jayant Patil denies meeting Amit Shah