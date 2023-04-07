Kozhikode (Kerala) : Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Kerala train arson case, has been remanded till April 20. The Chief Judicial Magistrate visited Kozhikode Medical College and completed the court proceedings. The prime suspect is remanded for 14 days. The Kerala Police brought the accused to Kerala from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, where he tried to get treatment for his burns.

Shahrukh Saifi's medical report was released and his health condition is satisfactory, sources said. Liver function tests were normal. According to the LFT (liver function test) report, there are no serious health issues. The medical board has decided to discharge the remanded accused from the hospital.

Following this, Shahrukh Saifi will be shifted to jail today. The investigation team is moving to submit the custody application to the court today itself. After detailed questioning, the investigation team aims to first collect evidence by taking them to the D1 and D2 bogies of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express, which were set on fire.

The forensic report states that the injuries on the body of the accused are four days old. The investigation team also concluded that the injury may have been caused by falling from a moving vehicle. Police recorded the statement confirming this yesterday. The accused fell down from the train at Kheda before Ratnagiri while trying to go to Ajmer, sources said.

The main concern here is whether someone pushed him out and tried to get him to succeed. It may be possible to ascertain whether he has accomplices or co-accused with him in further questioning with the injury report. Meanwhile, the medical report states that the burn injury is very minor and less than one per cent.