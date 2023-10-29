Ernakulam (Kerala) : One woman was killed and several others were injured in an explosion that took place at a convention centre in Kalamassery here on Sunday morning, according to police. The explosion occurred at the Zamra International Convention Centre which was hosting a regional convention of Jehovah's Witnesses. The deceased person has not been identified yet.

Terming the explosion as unfortunate, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that an investigation has been begun into the Kalamassery blast. Around 23 people were injured in the explosion. The injured are rushed to the Kalamassery Medical College. Meanwhile, the reason behind the explosion remains unclear. It is estimated that around 2,300 people had registered at the convention. The program began three days ago and it would conclude by this evening.

As per eyewitnesses, the blast took place in the middle of the convention centre when the prayers were going on. They further said that the body of the deceased person was charred badly. Five of the injured persons were critical. There was a loud sound at the time of explosion. Some eyewitnesses said there were multiple explosions, sources said.

The police said that they received a call around 9 am about the blast and immediately rushed to the spot. Rescue operations were launched instantly and many people were evacuated from the affected place. There were multiple fires inside the convention hall. Invitees present there broke into panic and screams after noticing huge flames spreading, according to sources.