SECURITY GUARD KILLED BY MIGRANT WORKER IN KERALAS KOTTAYAM

Kottayam: A security guard of the rubber factory was killed by a migrant worker in Kerala on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Jose (57). He was employed at the factory situated in the Poovanthuruthu industrial area in the Kottayam district of the state. The deceased sustained fatal head injuries. The gruesome murder took place when the victim foiled the trespassing bid of the assailant on the factory premises. The attacker has been identified as Manoj Barua, a native of Assam. He has been working at a nearby factory.

An argument broke out when Jose, the guard, stopped Barua from entering the factory. The deceased was a native of Lakattur in the Kottayam district of the state. The assailant hailing from the Mohemari area in Assam was arrested by the police. Sources said Jose was attacked when he foiled the migrant worker's attempt to enter the factory premises. The accused tried to flee after the incident. But, he was caught by the locals and later handed over to the police.

On Monday morning, the accused was entering the factory. The guard of the factory questioned him and asked the purpose of visiting the factory. When stopped from entering the factory, the migrant worker resorted to a violent attack. The accused used an iron rod to strike Jose on the head, causing him fatal injuries. Jose was the security guard at the Hevia Rubber Company in Poovanturuth industrial area. He sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot. The Kottayam East police arrested the accused. A case was registered by the police. A probe into the incident has begun.