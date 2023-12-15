SECURITY BEEFED UP FOR GOVERNOR ARIF MOHAMMAD KHAN AHEAD OF HIS RETURN TO KERALA

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Because of the ongoing Students' Federation of India (SFI) protest, the Kerala police on Friday decided to increase the security for Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. He will be returning to Kerala from Delhi on December 16. As per the instructions of the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), tight security will be provided during the Governor's return. Additional pilot vehicles will also be included in the Governor's convoy. The Governor will stay at the University Guest House in Kerala.

PM Arshaw, the State Secretary of SFI, had already threatened to stop the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the Universities of Kerala from entering the campuses. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan agrees to take up the challenge by staying on the campus of Calicut University.

19 SFI activists have been charged in connection with the black flag protest against the Governor. Seven SFI employees, who were charged with blocking Governor Arif Muhammad Khan's car and protesting were not granted bail. Sections 143, 149 (the penalty for unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation), and 353 (assault or criminal force to dissuade public servant from fulfilment of his duty) are the charges brought against the seven SFI activists, who were taken into custody.