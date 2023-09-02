Kozhikode: Kerala woman Harshina ended her 104 days sit-in against the Kozhikode Government Medical College and Hospital authority as a pair of scissors was left by the doctors while she underwent Caesarean Section in late 2017.

She decided to halt the demonstration when police filed a revised charge sheet in the Kunnamangalam court against two erring doctors and two nurses of the hospital. Speaking to reporters, Harshina said that her protest was a complete success and thanked all those who came out in support of her. Harshina was staging an indefinite sit-in in front of the Kozhikode Medical College since May 22 this year.

Several prominent people, including political leaders, and members of the social and cultural organizations visited the protest site to express solidarity with Harshina. The 100th day of the strike was joined by veteran Malayalam actor and director Joy Mathew on Thiruvonam Day (Kerala regional harvest festival day).

The accused have been asked to appear before the Assistant Commissioner (ACP) K Sudarshan of the Kozhikode Medical College jurisdiction for further interrogation. The ACP talking to reporters said that the accused need to be interrogated further. The accused have been identified as Dr Ramesan CK, assistant professor at Mancheri Medical College, Dr Shahna M, who is currently working at a private hospital in Kottayam, and nursing staffers Rahana M and Manju KG, both still working at Kozhikode Medical College's maternity care centre.

Harshina had to live with scissors in her stomach and unbearable pain for five years as doctors used to tell her that the pain she was experiencing was due to Caesarean Section and it would go gradually. When the victim was diagnosed by the doctors, it was found that a metal-like object was lying in her stomach. She again underwent surgery in 2022 for the removal of scissors at Kozhikode Government Medical College.

All of the accused were part of the team that performed surgery on Harshina. It was the third Caesarean Section that Harshina underwent at the Kozhikode Medical College. The case was registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC, including the Medical Negligence Act. After recording the statement of the accused and they were arrested by the police.