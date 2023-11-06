Palakkad (Kerala): A sixth standard student was bitten by a stray dog inside her classroom in a school at Mannarkkad in this north Kerala district on Monday. The girl's father told a TV channel that he had dropped his daughter off at school in the morning.

Subsequently, when her first class of the day began, the stray dog ran into the room and bit her. The incident occurred around 10.30 am, he said. For the last two weeks, there has been a stray dog nuisance in the area and in the past two days, rumours of a rabid dog had created a panic there, he claimed.