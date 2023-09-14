Thiruvananthapuram: As the country has been making progress in space technology and innovations, a group of Kerala students — all women — is all set to put a satellite in orbit with the help of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists.

The ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will carry the satellite made by Kerala students. The satellite will reach the designated orbit most probably by the end of October through ISRO's most trusted launch vehicle PSLV.

Space Club, a group of teachers and students of LBS Women's College, Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram, is the brain behind this remarkable project. The budding scientists designed and developed the WESAT satellite.

The project aims at studying the effect of ultraviolet radiation on Kerala's climate change. The satellite will help in monitoring the level of ultraviolet radiation in outer space and on the Earth's surface.

Also read: Aditya L1 successfully undergoes the second earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

At present, the ultraviolet radiation is being measured with the help of a machine installed on the campus. Students of the Kerala college, who made the satellite, were receiving queries from the students of other colleges about their scientific feat. Queries are pouring in every day from students of other colleges asking us to share their expertise, said some of the students.

The students were jubilant after achieving their feat. Explaining the project and how it started, some of the students said that it took almost three years to design and develop the satellite. "First, we wrote to ISRO expressing our interest in building the satellite. An agreement was reached with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, for working on the project," the students added.