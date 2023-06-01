RS 82 LAKH TO SIT CLOSE TO THE CM KERALA CONG LEADERS DIG AT VIJAYAN ON US EVENT FUNDRAISING

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who will be the mainstay of a 3-day US event, is in the eye of the storm over allegations of money being charged by his Communist party from 'pravasis' to stand or sit close to him.

With barely days left for Loka Kerala Sabha, a Non-resident Keralites convention, to be held in the United States of America, state Congress has questioned the credentials of the Leftist Chief Minister. Infuriated at this, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said "A Communist CM is showing to the world the difference between the haves and have nots. Rs 82 lakh to sit close to the CM? So those who cannot afford to pay the amounts will remain outside the gates? "Who permitted this fund collection in the name of the state and the CM? Action should be taken against those involved. The CM should avoid the event for this reason," he said.

The opposition Congress, which brought the allegation, said it's going to sully the image of Kerala government and added that it was "embarrassing" for the state that amounts ranging from USD 25,000 to USD 100,000 was being charged as part of the "offer" to sit or stand close to the Kerala Chief Minister.

The convention is scheduled in New York on June 9, 10 and 11. Under fire, the ruling Left in the state and the Department of Non Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) denied the allegations of fundraising. Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal outrightly refuted the allegation. He told reporters that he was not aware that any fundraising was carried out as it was NORKA which was handling everything. He maintained that no wrong activity would be carried out with active knowledge of the state government.

NORKA vice chairperson, P Sreeramakrishnan, who also denied the allegations, said that the Kerala government and NORKA handled the travel arrangements and the event was organised by the people in the US. He denied that any registration fee was charged or fundraising was carried out in the name of the Chief Minister, but said the amounts may have been collected as "sponsorship" for the 3-day conference.

Sreeramakrishnan said that the opportunity to meet and interact with the Chief Minister would not be governed by who pays how much. Satheesan however, is not convinced. He said, "What is happening in the US in connection with the Loka Kerala Sabha is embarrassing for the southern state. It is wrong. It is not in keeping with the principles of Kerala and is not acceptable to the people of the state."