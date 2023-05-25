Kerala: 23 injured in road accident in Thrissur; five critical

Thrissur (Kerala): As many as 23 persons from Tamil Nadu were injured after the mini-bus, they were travelling in crashed into a lorry, which was parked on the National Highway near Talor Jerusalem here, police said. The accident took place in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to local police officials, the bus, which was carrying passengers from Tamil Nadu, crashed into the lorry, which was parked on the road due to an engine failure, as the driver lost control over it. The accident took place at 4 AM. Police on receiving the information reached the accident spot and with the help of locals admitted the injured to a nearby private hospital and the Medical College Hospital in Thrissur.

Police sources said that the condition of five persons was stated to be critical. They also said that they were probing the matter.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, four persons were injured after the car they were travelling in, was attacked by a wild elephant on the national highway in Pooppara village in Idukki district of the state. The incident took place at 7 PM on Tuesday. An elephant had entered the residential area of Poopara Choondal and was chased away by locals, police said.

When the elephant arrived on the national highway, he attacked the car, injuring one Thankaraj and his family members, who were travelling in it. Police reached the spot on receiving information and rushed all four injured persons to the nearby Theni Medical College Hospital.