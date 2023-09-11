Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Reacting to being sidelined by the Congress Working Committee (CWC), senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that even though he felt disappointed for not being included as a member in the newly reconstituted CWC, he won't protest any further. He also thanked the party leadership for involving him as a permanent invitee to the committee.

Interacting with the media during a press conference on Monday, Chennithala said that all four leaders from Kerala were deserving persons. He said, "I am not hungry for positions. For the last two years, I have not been assigned any top position in the party. I have been working for the party and for the people 24 hours a day. I have always fulfilled all the responsibilities given to me by the party. Even if I am not given any position in the future, I will continue to work for the betterment of the party and people."

He further said, "I started as an ordinary functionary of the Congress party in Kerala for several years. Over the years, I proved myself and emerged as a leader in the party. I am thankful to the party for including me as a permanent invitee to the CWC. Earlier, I was extremely upset over the CWC reorganisation. But now, as a disciplined party worker, I will obey the party's decision. I will not protest any further and will attend the reorganised CWC's first meeting at Hyderabad."

He also said, "Following the reconstitution of the CWC, Congress leaders from Kerala like Shashi Tharoor, A K Antony, K C Venugopal, and Kodikkunnil Suresh found a place in the committee. They all are fully deserving people." The new list was announced by AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge in which, Shashi Tharoor replaced Oomen Chandy, A K Antony, K C Venugopal, and Kodikkunnil Suresh were also included in the list.

