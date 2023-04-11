Wayanad (Kerala) : For the first time after his disqualification, Congress former MP Rahul Gandhi will visit his former Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala on Tuesday. The Congress leaders here made elaborate arrangements for Rahul's visit. During the day, he will address a huge public meeting at Kalpetta town, the headquarters of the Wayanad district.

Ever since his disqualification as the Lok Sabha MP on March 23 this year, Rahul Gandhi has been steadily stepping up his attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The Congress leader has now sharpened his criticism against industrialist Gautam Adani and his alleged links with PM Modi.

Political temperatures have never stopped soaring in the country after the conviction of Rahul Gandhi by a Surat court in the Modi surname defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Parliament. Consequently, Rahul ceased to represent Wayanad constituency in the Lok Sabha. Wayanad is one of the 20 LS constituencies in Kerala.

In 2019 general elections, Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad as his second seat and he won it with a record margin of over 4,31,779 votes over his nearest rival and CPI candidate P P Suneer. In that election, Rahul Gandhi however was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani in the Gandhi family's stronghold - Amethi LS seat in Uttar Pradesh by a margin of 50,000 votes.

Wayanad is a picturesque district with high literacy levels and a dominant Christian community, most of them migrated from other areas within the Kerala State and other places in the past few decades. Over 30 per cent of the population live in hills.