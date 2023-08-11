Alappuzha (Kerala): The Alappuzha and Punnamada Lake is all set for the thrilling Nehru Trophy boat race, which will be held on Saturday. Preparations for the 69th Nehru Trophy Boat Race are complete and the opening ceremony will be held at 2 pm.

Strict security arrangements are in place and strict restrictions have been imposed this time in the wake of incidents in the boat game. Strict control has been ensured on the movement of speedboats and the use of drones.

This year 72 boats will compete in nine categories in the Nehru Trophy. There are 19 boats in the snake-boat category. The number of boats competing in the other categories are Churlan - three, Iruttukuthi A Grade - four, Iruttukuthi B Grade -15, Iruttukuthi C Grade -13, Veppu A Grade -seven, Veppu B Grade - four, Thekkanodi Thara -three and Thekkanodi Kettu - four.

The matches will start at 11 am. First up are the small boat heats. After the opening session at 2 pm, the heats of Snake-boats and the finals of small boats will be held. The finals will be held from 4 pm onwards. There are five heats in the Snake-boat category. Four boats will compete in the first four heats and three boats in the fifth heat. The boats with the best time from each heat will qualify for the summit clash.

Winners are determined by finishing time in all small boat categories. According to the tourism calendar, the Nehru trophy was scheduled for the second Saturday of August. But after 2017, this was not happening. First time since 2017, the Nehru Trophy will return to the scheduled calendar. Last year, the Nehru Trophy was conducted as part of the Champions Boat League.

However, this time Nehru trophy boar race is being organized independently. Bonus and maintenance grants for the participants are increased by 10 per cent this year. More boats and buses have been arranged for those who come to watch. There will be special services from Kerala State Road Transport Corporation depots in the neighbouring districts to Alappuzha in the morning and back in the evening.

Only pass holders are allowed access to the galleries to watch the boat race. For this, there will be a special barricade on the road to the finishing point. Tickets with holograms were prepared and issued for this year's boat race.

Meanwhile, video cameras have been installed to detect boats and paddlers who do not follow the rules and to monitor other violations. Strict legal action will be taken against the violators. Officials said that during the competition, those who try to disrupt the race by entering the track will be held. Boats entering the track illegally after 8 am will be impounded.

