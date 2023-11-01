Thiruvananthapuram: Tough times for Kerala Television industry persist as yet another actor Dr Priya passed away due to a heart attack on Tuesday. She was 35.

Dr Priya was eight months pregnant when she breathed last at a private hospital here. Her death comes two days after film-serial actor Renjusha Menon was found dead at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram on October 30. Priya, according to reports, was pursuing MD while working at the PRS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The actor suffered a cardiac arrested when she reached the hospital for a routine check-up. Meanwhile, her baby is in the ICU. The actress hailed from Poojapura area of Thiruvananthapuram district.

A noted figure in Malayalam television industry, Dr Priya was popular for her role in 'Karuthamuthu'. Reports said she had taken a break from acting after getting married.

Actor Kishor Satya shared the news with her fans on Instagram. "One more unexpected death in the Malayalam television sector. Dr. Priya died of cardiac arrest yesterday. She was 8 months pregnant. The baby is in the ICU. There were no other health issues," read a rough translation of his Instagram post in Malayalam.

"The mother who is crying unable to accept the death of her only daughter. The pain of husband Nanna as a loving partner with Priya without going anywhere for 6 months. Last night while going to the hospital, the sight of sadness rained in my mind. What will you say to comfort them? Why did God show this cruelty to those innocent minds who are believers?