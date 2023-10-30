Thiruvananthapuram: Popular Malayalam film and TV serial actor Renjusha Menon (35) was found dead in a flat in Sreekaryam Kariyam, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Ranjusha has acted in many films including 'Merikundoru Kunjad, City of God, Lisamma's House, Bombay March 12, Thalapavu, and Wadhyaar. Ranjusha, a native of Kochi, was living in a rented flat with her husband. She has acted in more than twenty serials.

On Monday morning, her family members got suspicious as her room was locked for a long time. When the door was forced open, the actor was found dead. The inquest is being prepared and later the body will be taken for autopsy, a police official said.