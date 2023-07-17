POLICE RECOVER EXTORTED MONEY IN KERALA AI AIDED SCAM CASE

Kozhikode: The Kerala Police has recovered the extorted money in the first of its kind Artificial Intelligence aided extortion case in Kozhikode district of the state, sources said on Monday. Police said that the extortionists might have hacked the phone number of the victim in a common WhatsApp group. Kozhikode Deputy Commissioner of Police, KE Baiju while addressing the media said that the Rs 40,000 lost by the complainant Radhakrishnan, a native of Kozhikode was recovered by Kerala Police Cyber ​​Operation Wing.

The DCP said that the scam was done by hacking a phone in a common WhatsApp group and taking the details of the group members. The complainant had received a Whatsapp call from the scammer, who posed as his acquaintance and also made a mention about the victim's former colleague from Andhra Pradesh to gain his trust.

The scammer had demanded Rs 40,000 from Radhakrishnan on the pretext of his relative's treatment in Dubai. After the victim transferred the said amount, the scammer had demanded another Rs 35,000 after which the victim got suspicious. Realizing that he had been conned, the Kozhikode resident approached the Cyber Wing of the Kerala Police over the matter.

Significantly, in the video call made by the scammer to Radhakrishnan, a look-alike of his acquaintance worked with in Andhra Pradesh was seen. The fraudster claimed that he was in Dubai and needed the money for his relative's treatment and that he would pay it back as soon as he reached home, prompting the victim to transfer the money.

DCP Kozhikode said that the fraudsters transferred the money from Gujarat to a bank in Maharashtra. Statements of others approached by the fraud group will also be recorded, he said. The DCP also asked citizens not to accept Facebook friend requests from strangers. The police have requested not to respond to requests for financial assistance through unfamiliar video and audio calls.

If you receive such fake calls, you should immediately report the information to Kerala Cyber ​​Helpline Number 1930. This service is available 24 hours a day.