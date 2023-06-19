POLICE DRAGS AWAY BRIDE FROM WEDDING VENUE COUPLE TO TIE KNOT TOMORROW FOLLOWING COURT ORDER

Thiruvananthapuram: A wedding that was called off yesterday after the bride was dragged away by the police from the venue, would be held on Tuesday following intervention by the court in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

Alfia, a native of Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district and Akhil, a native of Kovalam KS Road met on social media and decided to get married. The wedding was scheduled to be held at Madan Thampuran temple on Kovalam KS road in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district on Sunday. But, just before the wedding rituals started, the Kayamkulam police arrived at the venue and forcibly took away the girl.

A video of the entire episode went viral on social media. In the video, the bride is seen screaming and telling police that she is in love with the boy and wants to marry him. But, the cops push her inside a private car outside Kovalam police station and the car drove away from the venue. The video also showed that the groom was stopped by policemen from going near the girl.

Soon after which, Akhil's father lodged a complaint against police for abducting the girl. Earlier, Alfia's family lodged a missing complaint about the girl at Kayamkulam police station. The family said that the girl had left her house in order to marry the boy against their wish.

Based on the complaint filed by Alfia's family, the Kayamkulam police took away the girl from the wedding venue. A senior police official said they received a complaint and had taken the girl in their custody in order to produce her before the court.

When Alfia was produced before the magistrate, she told that she wanted to marry Akhil and live with him. Hearing which, the magistrate disposed off the case immediately and allowed Alfia to marry Akhil. Their wedding will be held tomorrow at the same Madan Thampuran Temple venue. Both are happy that the wedding will be held without any lawsuits or problems.

On the other hand, protests have erupted in Kovalam, the boy's hometown, against police. The boy's relatives said they will register a complaint against police misconduct.