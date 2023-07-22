POCSO COURT AWARDS CAPITAL PUNISHMENT TO ACCUSED IN KERALA FOR KILLING A SIX YEAR OLD BOY RAPING HIS SISTER

Idukki (Kerala): A man was sentenced to death by the fast-track POCSO court in the Idukki district of Kerala for brutally killing a six-year-old boy by hitting his head with a hammer and raping his 14-year-old sister. The horrific incident had taken place at Amakkandam near Anachal of the district on October 3, 2021. The accused was the children's relative. The court pronounced the verdict on Friday. The accused committed the heinous crime on October 3, 2021. He was awarded a death sentence by the POCSO court for the brutal killing of the boy. Besides, the court also added other sentences to its order, including life terms separately for the four crimes of brutally raping the girl and trying to kill her mother and grandmother.

Idukki Fast Track Court Judge TG Varghese also imposed a fine on the accused, failing which the accused will have to serve a jail term for 11 more years. Altogether seventy-three witnesses were examined during the trial in the case. The court found the accused guilty of committing the crime on July 20. The IO (investigating officer) of the case took a year and a half to probe the case and thereafter submitted the chargesheet. A team from Idukki Vellathuval police was probing the case.

On October 2, 2021, at three o'clock in the morning, the accused barged into the house and committed the horrific crime. The accused hit the boy and grandmother on the head with a hammer. The grandmother fainted and the six-year-old died. Then the mother, who was sleeping in the house next door was also hit on the head. After that, the girl was taken to a nearby shed and was raped. The accused had been thrown out of the house due to a family quarrel which led to the murder.

