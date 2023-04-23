Thiruvananthapuram Kerala BJP leader and National Executive Member P K Krishnadas on April 22 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Kerala is disturbing certain groups in the State While speaking to the media he said “The Intelligence Report of PM s visit turned out to be quite a serious concern but his visit will not be cancelled and the state government should enquire about this fault from their sideThe BJP leader launched a scathing attack on the Kerala government in the wake of a security breach and an alleged threat letter to assassinate the Prime Minister during his forthcoming visit An ANI report quoted Krishnadas as saying that the arrival of PM Modi is disturbing certain people and it is usual for some religious groups and terror outfits to get disturbedMoreover PM s Kerala visit is expected to bring in some political changes in the state wherein his public meetings and interactions can influence and make a major impact among the local youth Krishnadas said The best example is that unlike before both the LDF Left Democratic Front and Congress are trying to conduct similar events to gather youth which means BJP and NDA are creating an impact here he saidAlso Read Threat to assassinate PM Modi during Kerala visit Letter to state BJP officeAfter Tripura there will be a similar political wave in Kerala the Kerala BJP leader predicted His comments came amidst reports of a leak of the security plan that was made for the Prime Minister s visit to Kerala Following confirmation of this leak the Kerala Police have decided to formulate a new security strategy for PM Modi s visit A probe was launched into the leak of the first security document that was highly confidentialDuring his coming visit PM Modi is expected to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram to inaugurate the state s first Vande Bharat Express He will take part in various developmental programmes sources said