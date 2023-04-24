Kochi Thiruvananthapuram Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a twoday visit to Kerala today and tomorrow He will arrive in Kochi in the afternoon after taking part in various programmes at Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh In Kochi PM Modi will take part in the Yuvam Conclave a youthcentric programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party BJPYuvam Conclave holds political significance as it is the first landmark event being organised by Anil Antony son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony after he quit Congress and joined the BJP Antony has remained with the grand old party and vowed his loyalty to it The DYFI is running a counteryouth conclavefor a twoday visit and attend a host of programmes including the flagging off of the muchawaited Vande Bharat Express train here The BJP state unit which is making all arrangements to accord a grand reception to the PM shared a poster on Facebook announcing his visit saying the world leader was coming to Kerala and tens of thousands of people would take part in a huge road show in Kochi on April 24On the second day of his visit PM Modi will take part in programmes in Thiruvananthapuram The Kerala BJP unit made elaborate arrangements to give a grand reception to the PM at the international airport when he arrives to flag off the Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday Modi is likely to travel on this train for some distance and will have a special interaction with children sources saidAlso Read My father and I have different opinions Anil Antony Congress leader AK Antony s son joins BJPThe BJP leaders in Kerala are trying to make Modi s visit to the State a grand success ahead of the 2024 general elections They have been using the Vande Bharat Express launch to draw comparisons and say how the Pinarayi Vijayan government is causing distress to people in the name of projects while the Modi regime is ushering in development without disturbing any section of people