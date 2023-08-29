PM MODI PRESIDENT MURMU EXTEND ONAM GREETINGS

New Delhi: As Malayalis across the world celebrate 'Thiruvonam', prominent leaders of the country, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended their Onam greetings on Tuesday. While the President spoke about expressing gratitude to Mother Nature on the occasion of Onam, the Prime Minister said the festival showcases the vibrant culture of Kerala.

"Onam greetings to everyone! May your lives be showered with good health, unparalleled joy and immense prosperity. Over the last many years, Onam has become a global festival and it beautifully showcases the vibrant culture of Kerala," the Prime Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter)",

"Greetings to all fellow citizens and our brothers and sisters in Kerala on Onam! On this auspicious occasion, we express our gratitude to Mother nature for the countless bounties. May this harvest festival usher in prosperity and the spirit of harmony among all," President Droupadi Murmu said on X

Extending Onam wishes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted on X: "Greetings to all on the joyous occasion of Onam! May this beautiful festival strengthen the bonds of unity and bring happiness to all." Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that Onam is a celebration of life and hope. "Onam is a celebration of life and hope and a remembrance of the legendary and joyous past. May the spirit of Onam - the harvest, regeneration and the purity of Sadhya inspire the spirit of togetherness, prosperity and fraternity among all," posted Kharge on X

Also read : Onam 2023: From Mohanlal to Rashmika Mandanna and Dulquer Salmaan, celebrities extend festive greetings to fans" Kharge posted on X.

This vibrant festival is an emblem of Kerala’s rich heritage and cultural splendour. The 10-day Onam celebrations in Kerala started with the Atham celebrations on August 20. It is a festival that honours King Mahabali and Vamana. To welcome Mahabali, people started constructing floral rangolis (Pookkalam) in front of their homes and institutions. Celebrations of many kinds begin today in schools, universities, offices, and other locations.

During the Onam festival, people usually wear traditional kasavu saris and mundu (dhoti). It is a time when family members and friends gather and exchange gifts like new dresses. (ANI)

Also read:Vignesh Shivan drops picture of 'first Onam with twins Uyir and Ulagam,' dedicates another post to wife Nayanthara