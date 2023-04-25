PM MODI FLAGS OFF KERALAS FIRST VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS

Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Kerala on a twoday visit flagged off the state s first Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on Tuesday He interacted with kids on board the Vande Bharat train The premium express will run from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod According to Prime Minister s Office the Vande Bharat train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram Kollam Kottayam Ernakulam Thrissur Palakkad Pathanamthitta Malappuram Kozhikode Kannur and Kasargod Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured semihighspeed selfpropelled train set The train has stateoftheart passenger amenities providing passengers with a faster more comfortable and more convenient travel experience Prime Minister Modi who is in Kerala today will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects worth more than Rs 3200 croreAlso read PM Modi to flag off India s first Water Metro at Kerala todayPrime Minister will also inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro one of its kind project that connects 10 islands around Kochi through batteryoperated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city Apart from Kochi Water Metro rail electrification of the DindigulPalaniPalakkad section will also be dedicated by the Prime Minister During the event PM Modi will also lay the foundation of various rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram Kozhikode and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram area including Nemon and Kochuveli and increasing of sectional speed of ThiruvananthapuramShoranur section Prime Minister will further lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram With Agency inputs