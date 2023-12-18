Wayanad (Kerala): The Kerala forest officials managed to get the 'killer tiger' of Koodallur caged after 10 days of intense search. This was the first nest set up as part of the mission. In a mammoth exercise, the Forest Department has put up 25 cameras to monitor the tiger's movements. Three cages with live bait were placed to trap the tiger that reportedly killed a farmer and attacked cattle at the Koodallur and Kallur Kunnu areas under the South Wayanad forest division.

Meanwhile, widespread footprints were also seen in this area on Sunday. An 80-member expert team from the forest department conducted combing operations to capture the elusive tiger for almost a week. In addition, the locals have supported the forest guards in their efforts with the demand to kill the tiger first-hand on the spot.