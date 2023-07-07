PDP LEADER MADANI LEAVES FOR BENGALURU

Kochi: People's Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Abdul Nasar Madani, who had arrived in Kerala late last month and admitted to a hospital here after falling ill, left for Bengaluru on Friday evening.

Madani, who is a prime accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case, reached the city on June 26 night after the Supreme Court allowed him to enter his home state to visit his ailing father. However, the leader now had to leave the state without seeing his father due to his poor health.

The number of days granted by the Supreme Court to Madani to spend in his home state would end on Saturday. "He was discharged from the hospital at 6 pm and left for Bengaluru. He was taken to the airport in a hospital ambulance," a hospital source told PTI.

Earlier in the day, state Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil visited the PDP leader at the hospital. While on the way to his village in Kollam district, in an ambulance, Madani had complained of uneasiness and was admitted to a private hospital in the city on June 26. He had been diagnosed with high blood pressure.

Madani had been out on bail since 2014 after the apex court granted relief in light of the undertrial's poor health, but he was ordered not to leave Bengaluru. In April 2023, the top court granted him permission to visit Kerala on a plea seeking relaxation of the bail conditions imposed by it. But, his visit was delayed after the Karnataka government sought an "exorbitant" amount for the security of the PDP leader. This was his second visit to the state in six years. (PTI)