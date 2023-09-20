ONE DIE FOUR INJURED IN KERALA FACTORY BLAST

Ernakulam: One person was killed and four others injured after a blast ripped through Nitta Gelatin India Ltd on Tuesday. The deceased is identified as Rajan Orang (30), a native of Punjab. The explosion took place at the company in Kakkanad, Ernakulam around 8 pm. The blast occurred in the area where the chemical materials were stored.

Fire Brigade men reached the premises and brought the blaze under control. The police have started an investigation to ascertain the cause. The forensic department will conduct an on-site inspection on Wednesday morning. The cause of the explosion remains unclear.

The injured were identified as Najeeb, hailing from Edappally, Saneesh, native of Thoppil, Pankaj and Kaushiki. An FIR has been registered under section 174 of CrPC, the police said. The cause of the explosion can be known only after a detailed investigation as the company did not use any chemicals that caused the explosion, the police said. The officials further informed that a scientific investigation would be conducted today to find the cause of the accident.

(More details are awaited)