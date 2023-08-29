Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Onam, the festival of harvest is celebrated by the Malayali community in Kerala with much grandeur and fervour. The auspicious festival of Onam began on August 20 and culminates on August 31. The 10-day festivities of Onam take place in the month of Chingam, according to the Malayalam calendar and are celebrated across the state as people mark the return of King Mahabali. People also put up high swings, known as 'Oonjal' as part of the festivities.

People also put up high swings, known as 'Oonjal' as part of the festivities. People gifted 'Onakkodi' (new clothes) to each other and prepared 'Sadya', a feast comprising traditional vegetarian dishes, including a delicious dessert 'payasam' served on banana leaves. Legends have it that the festival of Onam is connected with the return of the king Mahabali. It was under his reign that everyone was treated with equality. Everyone in his kingdom was happy. As his popularity grew, Gods grew envious of him and sought help from the Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu went to King Mahabali in the guise of Vamana. Vamana then requested three feet of land from King Mahabali.

The generous king agreed. But, at the time of measuring the land, Lord Vishnu, in the guise of Vamana grew so tall that he covered the entire earth with his first step and the heavens with his second, With no place left, Mahabali offered his head to fulfil the promise. With this, Mahabali went to the netherworld. But, before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Lord Vishnu to visit his subjects once a year. The day of his return has come to be celebrated as Onam.

