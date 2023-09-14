Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Amid rising concerns over the return of the Nipah virus in Kerala, the state government has strengthened measures to prevent the spread of the infection a day after two deaths from the same were confirmed in Kozhikode district. Meanwhile, the total number of active cases of the infection has gone up to three with the confirmation of one more positive case of Nipah in Kozhikode on September 14.

Health Minister Veena George while addressing a press conference on September 14, said, “So far, three samples have tested Nipah positive. We have started contact tracing. Of 706 contacts, 77 are in the high-risk category, 153 health workers are in the low-risk category.”

She said that the Kerala government has formed 19 committees to monitor the outbreak of the Nipah virus in the state. “We have arranged a telemedicine facility. We have formulated 19 committees for monitoring the Nipah virus outbreak. No person who is in the high-risk category has any symptoms,” Veena George said.

“Root maps of the deceased have been published. Those patients in the high-risk category are requested to remain inside their respective houses. If they have any symptoms, they can contact the call centre,” she said.

Earlier on Monday, the Kerala Health Department issued a health alert in Kozhikode district following two unnatural deaths suspected to be due to the Nipah virus infection. An advisory issued by the State Health Department said, "Two unnatural deaths were reported in Kozhikode and it is suspected that these were due to Nipah virus infection." (ANI)

Also read: Two unnatural deaths in Kerala spark Nipah virus concerns, State Health Minister holds high-level meeting