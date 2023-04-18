NIA TAKES OVER KERALA TRAIN ARSON CASE BEGINS PROBE UNDER UAPA

New Delhi The National Investigation Agency NIA has taken over the Kerala train fire tragedy case and started its probe charging the highly radicalised arrested accused Shahrukh Safi sources said The move followed an order issued by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization CTCR division under the Ministry of Home Affairs MHAAs it was a clear case of terror involving many states the NIA invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in its based on doubts that the accused was sent to the state by his handlers and he got enough local help said the sourcesThe antiterror agency took over the case from Kerala Police which has been probing the case under UAPA The NIA s action comes days after the accused identified as one Shahrukh Saifi who also suffered burn injuries during the terror act was slapped with murder charges on Friday under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code by a district session court in Kozhikode He was charged with murder in a case filed by the railway policeAs per officials there was a preplanned conspiracy behind the crime and it was not a singleman mission as confessed by the accused Saifi 27 a native of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi was arrested by the AntiTerrorism Squad ATS of Maharashtra Police and Central Intelligence on Wednesday and was brought to Kozhikode earlier this month where he was receiving treatment for the injuriesAt the time of interrogation by a special investigation team SIT Saifi provided contradictory statements in which initially he had said he was being used by someone and later retracted saying everything was planned and executed by him only The NIA is learnt to investigate the larger conspiracy as part of which Saifi assessed by Kerala police to be highly radicalised and influenced by inflammatory speeches of Islamic evangelist Zakir Naik planned and executed the act of arsonThe agency will also look at possible handlers and aides that may have been part of this conspiracy and examine the interstate linkages considering that Saifi is a resident of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and was arrested from Ratnagiri Maharashtra The NIA has been involved in the train arson case right from the start and engaged in an investigation with officers from its Kochi branch The agency officers alao reached the incident site soon after the attack to examine the cause of the fire and collect samples for forensic analysisOn April 2 Saifi had attempted to set some passengers on fire on board the AlappuzhaKannur Executive Express at Elathur in Kozhikode after spraying them with an inflammable liquid Three passengers lost their lives while trying to jump out of the train to escape the fire Saifi was later arrested from Ratnagiri ANI