NIA FILES SUPPLEMENTARY CHARGE SHEET IN KERALA PFI CASE

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against an accused in a case registered against the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala, an official said on Tuesday. The charge sheet against Saheer K V was filed in a special NIA court here under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

Saheer K V, a resident of Pattambi in Palakkad, was apprehended by the absconder tracking team of the NIA on May 16. A PFI area secretary for Pattambi, the accused had been on the run since the heinous crime involving the targeted killing of RSS leader Sreenivasan on April 16 last year. He was an integral part of the PFI assault team responsible for carrying out the terror act, the spokesperson said.