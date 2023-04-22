Thiruvananthapuram A couple from Thiruvananthapuram allegedly sold their newborn child to an acquaintance for three lakh rupees here said a police official The baby was born on April 7 at a local hospital in Thaikkad and the newborn was sold to a woman hailing Karamana on April 10 However the police were informed by Childline and Child Welfare Committee about the incident on April 17The special branch of Thampanoor police began investigating after it received the intimation from the District Child Welfare Committee CWC and rescued the newborn A police official said that the newborn has been taken to Child Welfare Committee for better care while the police are on the lookout for the biological parents of the newborn The official further said that the woman had the newborn for seven days and the two parties decided to lock up the deal in instalment payments The woman had initially paid around 25000 rupeesHealth Minister Veena George has instructed the director of the health department to conduct an investigation into the incident and submit a report as soon as possible During the primary investigation the woman who bought the child said The deal was prearranged and I have known the baby s mother for about two years She added The newborn s mother wanted me to adopt the child but the baby s father demanded money and also threatened us Also read Mumbai cops swing in action nab couple for kidnapping infant within 12 hrsThe woman further said that she was not aware that this is an illegal practice The police are interrogating the woman and also launched a search to nab the newborn s biological parents soon