NEWBORN GRANDMA DRIVER KILLED AFTER KSRTC BUS PLOUGHS INTO AUTO

Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic accident, life got snuffed out of a four day old baby and two others including the grandmother of the infant after the autorickshaw they were travelling came under the wheels of a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus, in the outskirts of on Thursday night.

Police said the deceased newborn was delivered at a hospital here. The family was heading back home in Attingal Kallambalam Manambur after the mother and child were declared fit to travel by the hospital and discharged, when the mishap occurred. The autorickshaw was completely mangled in the accident.

When the autorickshaw was nearing Pallipuram, a bus-bound to the City ploughed into the auto at around 8.40 pm. The passersby came for the rescue and moved the injured to the hospital. The infant, its grandmother Shoba and the auto driver Sunil were killed on the spot. The injured were identified as Anu, mother of the newborn, her husband Mahesh and their five-year-old elder son.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident was caused by the over speeding of the KSRTC bus which was plying to Tiruvananthapuram from Attingal at the time of the accident. The bus driver overtook another vehicle at highspeed and in the process ploughed into the autorickhaw which was heading towards Attingal.

Police said all three have sustained grievous injuries. Mahesh is admitted to Trivandrum Medical College Hospital while Anu and their son Vithun have been admitted to SAT Hospital where she delivered the infant four days ago. Both Mahesh and Vithun have multiple fractures. Anu is on ventilator life support.

The bus driver who fled the scene fearing mob justice was later apprehended by the Kerala police. The arrested bus driver is identified as Ajit Kumar, a native of Kollam. He has been booked under the provisions of section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. As the local crowd was seething in anger, the police hid the driver in a house in the neighbourhood. He was later shifted to the police station and was formally arrested.

The Motor Vehicle Department conducted an inspection at the accident site on Friday morning. According to the locals, Pallipuram remains to be a black spot for accidents. It is pertinent to note that famous music director and fusion music expert Balabhaskar died in a car accident near here. On Sep. 25, 2018, the Innova car in which Balabhaskar was travelling met with an accident.