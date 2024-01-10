Ernakulam: Pala Diocese Bishop Joseph Kallarangat has been elected as the new Major Archbishop of the Syro Malabar Church. As many as 55 bishops cast their votes in the secret ballot to choose any of the bishops or even a Catholic priest as the next supreme head. Bishop Joseph Kallarangadu emerged victorious with a two-thirds majority in the second round.

As per sources, the election result and Joseph Kallarangat's name have been sent to the Vatican for final approval and it will be officially announced today or on January 12. The date and time of the ascension of the new Archbishop will be finalised later. Bishop Joseph Kallarangat created headlines with his remarks on narcotic jihad.

This election to choose the new Archbishop comes after incumbent Cardinal George Alencherry expressed his desire to step down to the Pope and his request was accepted. The Christian community in Kerala constitute around 18 per cent of the state's 32 million population. The Catholics are the dominant group, comprising 50 per cent among them.

"Let's choose a major archbishop who is in tune with the times," church administrator Mar Sebastian Vaniyapurakkal said, kicking off the 32nd Synod's first session at the church office at Mount St. Thomas in Kakkanad. In addition, he conveyed the hope that God would assist the bishops in choosing a new leader capable of overcoming the obstacles the Church faces.

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, who "courageously led the Church for 12 years and laid a solid foundation," was also thanked by the Synod. According to Vaniyapurakkal, the faithful will always remember Cardinal Alencherry for his unwavering efforts in fostering the Church's expansion and for his outstanding leadership.