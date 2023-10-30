NEELESWARAM SCHOOL STUDENTS MOURN THE DEATH OF THEIR 12 YEAR OLD CLASSMATE IN KALAMASSERY BLASTS

Malayattoor (Kerala): Villagers of Malayattoor flocked to the house of 12-year-old girl named Libna, who died in the Kalamassery blasts on Sunday morning. Among the injured includes her mother and brother, who are currently undergoing treatment.

After hearing about Libna's death through media, local residents contacted her father Pradeep. Libna along with her parents and two siblings lived in the house owned by Parapilli Jos in Malayattoor. Pradeep, a cook, was busy with work and did not attend the Jehovah's Witnesses convention. His wife Sally, who is a regular attendee at the convention went to the Kalamassery Samra Centre along with her three children. All were injured in the serial blast.

Sally and her son are still undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College while Libna died in the hospital at 12.40 am today. Her mother and brother were not informed about her death. Libina was a class 7 student of SNDP School Neeleeswaram near Malayattoor. As it was a weekend, Sally had taken her children along with her to the convention.

The students of Neeleswaram School are in shock learning about their classmate's death. Teachers and students condoled her death and the school has declared a holiday today.

The people's representatives of Malayattoor Panchayat are making arrangements for the girl's funeral. Libna suffered 95 percent burn injuries and was on a ventilator at Kalamassery Medical College. Kalamassery Medical College doctors informed that the girl was admitted to the hospital within 10 minutes of the incident and received expert treatment but could not be saved.