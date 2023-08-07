NCP MLA CLAIMS THREAT TO LIFE FROM OWN PARTY MEMBERS FILES COMPLAINT WITH KERALA POLICE

Thiruvananthapuram: An MLA of the ruling Left front in Kerala on Monday said he has given a complaint to the state police chief against the alleged threat to his life from some members of his own party, the NCP, a claim refuted by its state president who termed the allegation "absurd".

Thomas K Thomas, an MLA of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), told a TV channel that he has lodged a complaint with the state police chief that some members of his party have been planning to kill him in order to bring a byelection in the Kuttanad assembly constituency in Alappuzha represented by him.

The claim was refuted by NCP's state president P C Chacko. "He said the claims by the MLA were absurd and have nothing to do with the party. There is absolutely no truth in it. Such an issue was never before raised in the party. The person accused in the complaint is a gentleman to the core and a well known businessman in Alappuzha," he told PTI.

Chacko also said that since he was in Delhi, he has asked NCP state vice president A K Saseendran to have a word with Thomas. Meanwhile, some party sources said the allegations by Thomas were the outcome of infighting between two groups in the NCP's state unit. Thomas told a TV channel that three false cases were lodged against him in the past, but the police found them to be baseless.

As those attempts to remove him from power failed, the conspirators -- within his own party -- planned to kill him and for that they had paid his former driver, the MLA alleged. He claimed that he came to know about these plans only after his former driver informed his personal assistant about the alleged plot. (PTI)