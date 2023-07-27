Naval sailor found dead onboard INS Vikrant
Kochi: A 19-year-old Naval sailor was found hanging onboard INS Vikrant in the early hours of Thursday, a Defence release said here. Prime facie it appears to be a case of suicide, it said, adding a statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered into the incident. Sources said the unmarried sailor belongs to Muzaffarpur, Bihar. They said a case has been registered with the local police. (PTI)
