Kozhikode (Kerala) : An Oman Airways flight bound for Muscat returned due to technical snag and landed safely at the Kozhikode International Airport here in Kerala on Tuesday morning, according to the airport official sources. The plane operating crew took a decision to return for a precautionary landing at Kozhikode following certain technical issues.

All the 162 passengers aboard the flight were safe, reports said. The officials have initiated steps to ascertain the reasons for the technical faults that led to its return landing.

Also Read : Passenger's phone explodes midair, Air India flight makes emergency landing in Udaipur

On Monday, a passenger's mobile phone exploded midair leading to the emergency landing of Air India flight 470 at Udaipur airport in Rajasthan. A major air mishap was averted thanks to the alertness of the pilot. The flight began its onward journey for Delhi after the technical checks were carried out and flight safety was ensured.

There were a total of 140 passengers aboard this flight when the incident happened. Soon after the flight took off from Udaipur airport, there was an explosion of the battery in the mobile phone of one passenger. Without taking any chances, the pilot made the emergency landing back at the Udaipur airport and took off only after all the safety checks were confirmed.