Kasaragod (Kerala) : A 63-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son for questioning excessive mobile phone calls under the Nileswaram police station limits in Kerala's Kasaragod. The women succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a hospital today. The deceased was identified as Rugmini belonging to Kanichira in Kasaragod district.

The local people purportedly told the police that there were continuous arguments between the mother and the son over the latter's mobile phone addiction. Following preliminary investigation into the incident, the Nileswaram police arrested the accused son, who allegedly admitted to having attacked his mother. The son was also stated to have been mentally unstable.

Rugimini's head was banged against a wall in the house, leading to a bleeding heady injury, the police said. Her son told the police that he was irate over his mother questioning his use of smartphone.