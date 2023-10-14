Son 'kills' mother for questioning his smartphone addiction at Kerala's Kasaragod
Published: 38 minutes ago
Son 'kills' mother for questioning his smartphone addiction at Kerala's Kasaragod
Published: 38 minutes ago
Kasaragod (Kerala) : A 63-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son for questioning excessive mobile phone calls under the Nileswaram police station limits in Kerala's Kasaragod. The women succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a hospital today. The deceased was identified as Rugmini belonging to Kanichira in Kasaragod district.
The local people purportedly told the police that there were continuous arguments between the mother and the son over the latter's mobile phone addiction. Following preliminary investigation into the incident, the Nileswaram police arrested the accused son, who allegedly admitted to having attacked his mother. The son was also stated to have been mentally unstable.
Rugimini's head was banged against a wall in the house, leading to a bleeding heady injury, the police said. Her son told the police that he was irate over his mother questioning his use of smartphone.
In September, 2021, a 17-yr-old boy murdered his father in a fit of rage after the latter reprimanded him for constantly playing games on his mobile. The shocking and murder incident took place at Hazira in Surat. On receiving information, the police investigated into the incident and uncovered the murder. The accused tried hard to cover up the murder by portraying it as an accident but the police investigation unravelled the shocking fact that the son had eliminated his father over the mobile games addiction.