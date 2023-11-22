Pathanamthitta: A group of pilgrims who came to Pampa from Tamil Nadu to visit Sabarimala forgot a nine-year-old girl in the bus in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, official sources said. The motor vehicle department officials found the child in Attathotu during a search based on a police wireless message and later reunited the baby with the parents, they added.

An official said that the group of pilgrims forgot to take Bhavya, a fourth grader who came with her father and grandmother along with Tamil Nadu natives who came to visit the temple in an Andhra Pradesh government bus. After getting down in Pampa and leaving for the bus stop, the group came to know that the child was missing, an official said.

Immediately the child's father reached the police control room in Pampa and lodged a complaint, he added. Following the complaint by the girl's father, the message was immediately passed through the police wireless set. Receiving the message, Atingal AMVI R Rajesh and Kunnathur AMVI G Anilkumar who was on patrol on the Nilakkal - Pamba route started searching for the girl.

They searched for the AP bus in which the devotees had travled. On tracing the bus, the police asked the driver and the conductor about the matter, they said that everyone had got off at Pampa and there was no one in the bus and that they were going to Nilakkal for parking. Following the inputs, the Motor vehicle inspectors checked inside the bus on which the child was found sleeping in the three seater seat in front of the rearmost seat of the bus, an official said. She was then taken to the control room in the vehicle of the motor vehicle department.