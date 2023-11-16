Thrissur (Kerala): In a twist to the tragic demise of a minor girl earlier this year in this district allegedly due to a mobile phone explosion, the police on Thursday said that the cause of death was different.

Police said that the forensic examination results indicated the presence of firecracker particulates in the child's hair samples, clothes as well as the pillow cover and sheets of her bed. "It is too early to say what kind of firecracker it was or how it led to her death," a senior police officer said. The police said a fresh round of investigation would be launched to ascertain the exact cause of the tragic incident.