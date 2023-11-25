Kerala: Four people died in a stampede during the Tech Fest at Kochi University of Science and Technology
Published: 9 minutes ago
Follow Us
Kerala: Four people died in a stampede during the Tech Fest at Kochi University of Science and Technology
Published: 9 minutes ago
Follow Us
Kochi (Kerala): Four people died in a stampede during the Tech Fest at Kochi University of Science and Technology on Saturday, police said. 46 people were injured.
The information received from the spot is that most of the people got injured due to the stampede.
More to follow
Loading...