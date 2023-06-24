MANIPUR VIOLENCE HOME MINISTER SHOULD EXPLAIN WHY CPI WAS NOT INVITED FOR ALL PARTY MEETING SAYS BINOY VISWAM

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (CPI) Member of Parliament (MP) Binoy Viswam on Saturday claimed that his party was not invited to the all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Manipur violence in the national capital. Viswam, a member of the Rajya Sabha, sought an explanation from the Home Minister.

Viswam in a Tweet on Saturday afternoon said, "The Home Minister should explain why the CPI was not invited to the all-party meeting on Manipur. Our National Executive Committee Member P Santhosh Kumar MP was assigned by the party for the meeting. The Home Ministry can learn from the people of Manipur about the role of CPI in building peace."

Shah on Saturday afternoon chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the relentless ethnic violence in Manipur. BJP chief JP Nadda, former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh (Congress), Derek O'Brien (Trinamool Congress), Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Singh (NPP), M Thambi Durai (AIADMK), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Pinaki Misra (BJD), Sanjay Singh (Aam Aadmi Party), Manoj Jha (RJD) and Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)among other attended the crucial meeting.

Over 120 people died and 3,000 were injured since violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Earlier Amit Shah had visited the strife-torn state and interacted with members of various communities. He had announced a series of measures to restore peace. However, despite that, there was a spurt in violent incidents in the state.