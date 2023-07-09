MAN TRAPPED INSIDE WELL IN KERALA FOR NEARLY 37 HOURS RESCUE OPERATION HALTED

Thiruvananthapuram: Fire and rescue services officials temporarily stopped the rescue operations to bring out a 55-year-old man who was trapped under soil inside a well in Vizhinjam Mukola in Thiruvananthapuram. The rescue operation was temporarily halted after 24 hours as it was unsuccessful. Officials will bring more useful equipment to rescue him.

Maharajan, a native of Tamil Nadu, fell inside the well after the wall of the well collapsed on Saturday at half past nine in the morning while fixing rings inside it, official sources said. At least 37 hours after the incident, Maharajan has not been rescued yet. Maharajan fell into a 90 feet deep well of Mukola native Sukumaran's house.

The family informed the fire and rescue services after the accident. The officials reached the spot and started the rescue operation around 10 am, and they continued it till Sunday morning. Maharaja went down the well to remove the soil at the bottom and to take back the pump. The rings, which were installed, fell into the well, along with the sand, official sources said.

Manikandan (48), a labourer, who was helping him, was standing a little above Maharajan inside the well and he narrowly escaped from the accident. The Vizhinjam police, fire services personnel and local people were present at the spot.