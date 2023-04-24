MAN TRAMPLED TO DEATH BY ELEPHANT IN KERALAS PALAKKAD

Attappady Kerala A 70yearold elderly tribal man was trampled to death by a wild tusker in Kerala s Palakkad on Sunday The incident took place in Thekkupara of Attappady The deceased has been identified as Rankan a resident of Thekkupara According to police sources Rankan went to the forest with goats and sheep on Sunday afternoonBy 3 pm there was heavy rain and all the goats and sheep returned home The family was hoping that Rankan will return after the rain stops However Rankan didn t return till night The family started searching for him but in vain However the locals found the body at 830 am inside the forest areaAlso read Veterinary doctor injured in elephant attack shifted to BengaluruThe villagers informed the forest department officials and the police On receiving the information the officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident While the police shifted the body to the Agali Social Health Centre mortuary for postmortem The locals claimed that he is the second man who was to death trampled by an elephant in a week Last Monday a tribal youth was killed by a wild elephant at Attapady Kanthaswamy 40 was attacked by a wild tusker on his way back after buying household goods from a shop Rankan is the third person to die in a wild Elephant attack in Attapady this year locals said Earlier a jawan of the CRPF Dog Training Centre was trampled by an elephant in Bengaluru The deceased has been identified as HN SinghAlso read Elephant calf undergoing treatment dies at Theppakadu Elephant Camp