Kottayam (Kerala): In a macabre incident, a man slit the throat of his three minor daughters before taking the extreme step in Kerala's Kottayam district. The horrific incident happened on Sunday at midnight. The 40-year-old accused identified as Jose slashed the throat of his three daughters aged seven, 10 and 13, before hanging himself from the ceiling of his house.

Following the registration of a case, police launched an investigation. Sources in the police said that the accused was staying with his three minor daughters after his wife deserted him about one-and-a-half years ago. The investigating officer (IO) was trying to find out what led the accused to take the drastic step. The police are focusing on the suspected marital discord between the couple while probing the case. The assailant had taken alcohol at the time of the crime, sources said.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh: Three of a family, including 4-year-old, die by suicide

Fortunately, one of the girls woke up her grandparents, who were staying next door to the house. On hearing the commotion and screams in the house, some neighbours also rushed to the spot. Local residents found the accused hanging from the ceiling. The critically injured three children were rushed to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Currently, they are undergoing treatment. The condition of the seven-year-old child was stated to be critical.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline -9152987821 is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.